Reduce load on your customer support by setting up interactive tutorials with this tool

As the Covid-19 pandemic continues, companies are having a tough time dealing with customer support load – which is very high – and availability of staff. To offset some of this, you could use a tool like UserGuiding which allows you to set up user onboarding flows with a WYSIWYG interface. This will help improve adoption and reduce customer support queries for trivial matters.

UserGuiding improves product adoption rates through ‘no coding needed’ interactive user onboarding flows. With this simple lightweight tool, just about anyone can quickly create step-by-step product walkthroughs on-screen.

Location:

San Francisco

