Reduction in government subsidy dampens India’s electric two-wheeler sales

  • India’s electric two-wheeler sales experienced a 56% decline in June due to reduction in the government’s FAME-II subsidy scheme, causing many manufacturers to increase their prices.
  • Despite this setback, the total cost of ownership for electric vehicles remains favorable, and high fuel prices may drive an eventual increase in sales.
  • Experts anticipate market consolidation and increased innovation in pricing strategies, and suggest sales may shift towards low-speed vehicles and legacy brands.
