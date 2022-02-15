Regain control of your inbox with lockrMail

Increasingly, brands are using email as their primary marketing channel and inboxes have become inundated with promotional offers. With lockrMail, you can create a persistent public-facing email address that you can use securely across the web. You are then able to allow, block, or filter communications from Senders before they reach your primary inbox – giving you full control over what emails are delivered, where and when. Soon you will also be able to create customized digests of emails, combining communications from similar sources into a single email for added convenience.