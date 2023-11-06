Subscribe

Reliance Jio introduces JioMotive, a device to convert regular cars into smart vehicles

  • Reliance Jio’s JioMotive, priced at Rs 4,999, offers features like location tracking and theft alerts, transforming conventional cars into smart vehicles.
  • The device provides insights into car performance, including location, engine health, and driving performance, and is especially beneficial for owners of older or base model new vehicles.
  • JioMotive is a plug-and-play device that requires no expert installation and is equipped with an e-SIM, Geo-Fencing and Time Fence features, and provides access to over 200+ Engine Diagnostic Codes.
