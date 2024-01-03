Subscribe

Reliance Jio on the verge of obtaining key approvals for satellite internet services in India

  • Reliance Jio is close to securing essential landing rights and market access authorizations from the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe) for its satellite-based gigabit fibre services.
  • The company has completed all necessary submissions to IN-SPACe, with authorizations expected soon; these are crucial for deploying global satellite bandwidth capacity in India.
  • Jio’s satellite services unit is prepared to launch JioSpaceFiber services within weeks of spectrum allocation, competing with major players like Eutelsat OneWeb, Starlink, Amazon, and the Tatas in India’s growing satcoms market.

