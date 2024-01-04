Subscribe

Reliance Jio progresses in satellite communication plans

  • Reliance Jio is set to receive landing rights and market access authorizations from the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Centre (IN-SPACe), advancing its satellite communication (satcom) services.
  • Jio, which has a majority share in both wired and wireless broadband communication markets, has suggested auctioning spectrum in the satcom space, contrasting with other players’ demands for administrative allocation.
  • Despite Jio’s auction proposal, the recently passed Telecom Act has favored administrative allocation, indicating more players could soon enter the Indian satcom market.

