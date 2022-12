The collaboration will offer “True 5G” experience zones to a small number of Realme showrooms and will give its next gadgets access to 5G experiences.

Jio “True 5G” delivers a stand-alone 5G architecture, an advanced 5G network with zero reliance on a 4G network, and the best possible spectrum combination for 5G across the 700 MHz, 3500 MHz, and 26 GHz bands.