On November 18, Jio began rolling out its True 5G network to major cities in the national capital region, including Delhi, Faridabad, Gurugram, Ghaziabad, and Noida.

Jio True 5G will be made available in the majority of residential areas, as well as in public buildings, high-traffic areas like hotels and tourist attractions, as well as in hospitals, schools, colleges, and universities.

