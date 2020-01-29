Reliance aims to use plastics in road construction

Reliance is launching new project to use plastics in road construction, which if successful will create a massive environmental benefit.
Reliance will work with India’s highway authority and individual states to potentially supply a plastics-infused mix.
Light plastics, the type used as carry bags or snack wrappers, are typically not viable to recycle and so end up in landfills, street corners or oceans. Reliance wants to shred these plastics and mix them with bitumen, a formula the conglomerate says is cheaper and longer-lasting.