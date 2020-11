Mukesh Ambani backed Reliance Retail has raised ₹9,555 crores from a deal with Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF).

The new PIF-Reliance Retail deal ensures that PIF, one of the world’s largest sovereign wealth funds, buys 2% in Reliance Retail. This deal is after its earlier investment of ₹11,367 crore in Jio Platforms and now has a 2.3% share in Jio.