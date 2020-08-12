Remote Tech Interviews made easier with Intervue.io

Remote interviews are a new norm and the entire process of interviewing needs a revisit.

Meet intervue.io, a startup that aims to make remote interviewing a lot simpler by offering collaborative code editor and audio/video calling.

Intervue offers following features:

– Collaborative code editor

– Code compilation/output for 25+ programming languages (includes SQL as well)

– Curated question bank

– Audio/video calling

– Interviewer Notes

– Editor settings to disable code execution for candidates.

– Support for machine learning packages

New Delhi

