Remote Tech Interviews made easier with Intervue.io

Remote interviews are a new norm and the entire process of interviewing needs a revisit.
Meet intervue.io, a startup that aims to make remote interviewing a lot simpler by offering collaborative code editor and audio/video calling.
Intervue offers following features:
– Collaborative code editor
– Code compilation/output for 25+ programming languages (includes SQL as well)
– Curated question bank
– Audio/video calling
– Interviewer Notes
– Editor settings to disable code execution for candidates.
– Support for machine learning packages
