    Report claims each Solana Transaction consumes less energy than 2 Google searches

    solana-cryptocurrency-coin-gold-3d-rendered-coin-with-solana-symbol-isolated-on-white-background-stockpack-deposit-photos-scaled
    • A transaction on the Solana network takes less energy than two Google searches, and 24 times less energy than charging your phone, according to a Nov. 25 report by the Solana Foundation.
    • The report states that a single transaction on its network uses 0.00051 kWh, or 1,836 Joules, of energy.
    • Perhaps more surprisingly, the report claims the entire Solana network uses an estimated 3,186,000 kWh per year, which is equivalent to the average electricity usage of 986 American households.
    [Via]
