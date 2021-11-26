Home News Report claims each Solana Transaction consumes less energy than 2 Google searches
- A transaction on the Solana network takes less energy than two Google searches, and 24 times less energy than charging your phone, according to a Nov. 25 report by the Solana Foundation.
- The report states that a single transaction on its network uses 0.00051 kWh, or 1,836 Joules, of energy.
- Perhaps more surprisingly, the report claims the entire Solana network uses an estimated 3,186,000 kWh per year, which is equivalent to the average electricity usage of 986 American households.
