- The report found that Indian men are more likely to use gaming apps than women.
- Women showed only 6.1% active usage of gaming apps.
- Women are more likely to use food and messaging apps than men.
Report finds Indian men prefer gaming apps, while women favor food and messaging apps
- The report found that Indian men are more likely to use gaming apps than women.
- Women showed only 6.1% active usage of gaming apps.
- Women are more likely to use food and messaging apps than men.
[Via]
What do you think?
0 PointsUpvote