- The pandemic has accelerated digital penetration by 12-24 months across different sectors.
- This will lead to an estimated 350-400 million online shoppers spending $150 billion by 2025.
- This spending will amount to $140-160 billion.
Report predicts Indian shoppers will spend $140-160 billion online by 2025
