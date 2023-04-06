Report predicts Indian shoppers will spend $140-160 billion online by 2025

  • The pandemic has accelerated digital penetration by 12-24 months across different sectors.
  • This will lead to an estimated 350-400 million online shoppers spending $150 billion by 2025.
  • This spending will amount to $140-160 billion.
