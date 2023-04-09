- Experts fear that deteriorating parking lots may not be able to handle the weight of electric vehicles.
- Electric vehicles are much heavier than gasoline-powered cars due to the weight of their batteries.
Report warns of potential danger from heavy electric vehicles on deteriorating parking lots
