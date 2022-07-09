Resale Marketplace ‘Dripto’ Now Accepts Shiba Inu As a Payment Method

Dripto is a resale marketplace that blends the streetwear aesthetic with the decentralized nature of cryptocurrency. It announced on Twitter, “We’re excited to announce that Shiba Inu can now be used as a currency to shop on our platform.”

The goal of the online store is to lower the cost of fashionable apparel for the general public. The online resale purchasing site has its own cryptocurrency called Dripto (DRYP). Users will need a certain quantity of DRYP Token to buy any available fashion products.