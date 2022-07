At the end of June, Scientific American published an editorial by Almira Osmanovic Thunström in which she recounts how she got an artificial intelligence to write a paper about itself.

She wrote that “earlier this year” she instructed OpenAI‘s GPT-3 — a text-generating algorithm — to “Write an academic thesis in 500 words about GPT-3 and add scientific references and citations inside the text.” The Swedish researcher “stood in awe” as GPT-3 began to do precisely what she asked it to do.