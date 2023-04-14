- CyberArk Labs, a US-headquartered identity security firm, has spotted a new malware called Vare.
- Vare uses Discord’s infrastructure as a backbone for its operations.
- Vare is capable of stealing users’ information.
Researchers warn of new malware, Vare, that can steal users’ information via Discord
