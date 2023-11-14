Rethinking Technology: Uplifting The Masses, Not Just The Elites | TED Talks #bigIdeas

Sociologist Ruha Benjamin challenges the traditional dichotomy reflecting the future of technology as either a savior or a destroyer.

She introduces a radical concept that technology should be used to uplift the masses and address basic necessities like health care and housing for every individual.

Unveiling Ustopia

We’re often presented with a utopian or dystopian narrative of the future shaped by a select few.

Ruha Benjamin introduces the idea of a ustopia, which encourages a collective endeavour centred around the well-being of all, rather than the concentration of wealth among the elite.

Barcelona: Collective Intelligence Over Corporate Power

Barcelona exemplifies the usefulness of a ustopian approach through its digital platform ‘Decidim’, which fosters collective intelligence from all societal layers.

Such a bottom-up approach enables residents to actively participate in shaping their city’s future, unlike top-down approaches based solely on technological progress.

Toronto vs People’s Empowerment

In contrast to Barcelona, Sidewalk Labs in Toronto – a tech-driven urban project by Google, failed to gain acceptance due to its lack of public involvement.

This highlights the need for people-driven developments over those shaped solely by technological prowess.

Atlanta: Inequality Amidst Technology Boom

Atlanta, despite being a rapidly growing urban tech hub, reveals a stark income inequality.

To address this, residents are driving efforts to construct ustopias, focusing on public goods over business interests.

Ustopias invite us into a collective imagination in which we still have tensions, but where everyone has what they need to thrive. – Ruha Benjamin

We can follow the example of data justice organizers in Barcelona, forest defenders in Atlanta, imagining and crafting the worlds we cannot live without, just as we dismantle the ones we cannot live within. – Ruha Benjamin

No Cop City

Atlanta’s proposal to build ‘Cop City’, a large police training facility, was met with resistance by locals.

Instead of relying on police and punitive measures, residents emphasized the need for social cohesion and access to fundamental resources like health care and housing for safety.

Creating an Inclusive Vision

Instead of imposing restrictions on our imaginations, we should focus on building a cohesive society where no one is left behind.

The aim is not only to reshape the present world, but also to envisage and create the society we wish to live in.

