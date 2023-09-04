Subscribe

Revised lawsuit claims Twitter aided Saudi Arabia in human rights abuses

  • A revised lawsuit accuses Twitter, now known as X, of facilitating human rights abuses by disclosing confidential user data to Saudi authorities, allegedly leading to the arrest and persecution of critics.
  • The lawsuit was initiated by Areej al-Sadhan, whose brother was forcibly disappeared and later sentenced to prison, following infiltration of Twitter by Saudi agents.
  • The lawsuit suggests Twitter’s assistance was possibly driven by financial considerations as the Saudi government is a top investor in the company.
