Ride-Hailing Cabs like Uber do more harm to environment (69% more pollution than trips they displace)

Ride-hailing trips today result in an estimated 69 percent more climate pollution on average than the trips they displace, as per a study by Union of Concerned Scientists.

1. A non-pooled ride-hailing trip is 47 percent more polluting than a private car ride.

2. An electric, pooled ride-hailing trip can cut emissions by 68 percent compared with a private vehicle trip in the average car, or about 79 percent compared with a non-pooled ride-hailing trip.

The real reason why ride hailing cabs aren’t helping the environmental cause?

3. People have started prefering cabs over mass transit.

A survey of ride-hailing users across California asked riders what they would have done if they had not taken a ride-hailing vehicle. 24 percent of non-pooled rides would have been taken in a lower-carbon mode such as mass transit, walking, or biking, or the rides would not have occurred at all.

Via
NextBigWhat
NextBigWhat team : The best way to reach out to us is via email: team@nextbigwhat.com

You may also like

Who uses an iPhone in Movies? Hero or the Villian?
27 February, 2020
Twitter thread unrolling TheThreadMill
How to Build a Culture of Reading and Writing in your Team #ThreadUnrolled
14 February, 2020
Murthy Movie
And Now, A Movie on NRN, Sudha Murty
13 February, 2020

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.