Rio de Janeiro’s Secretary of Finance and Planning Andrea Senko revealed the city’s plans to become “the crypto ecosystem of Brazil.” The city established a Municipal Committee for Crypto Investments (CMCI) to boost Rio de Janeiro’s crypto presence in the nation.

Rio de Janeiro’s mayor Eduardo Paes also spoke of a similar goal for the city in January this year. He said the city would launch “Crypto Rio” and covert 1% of the city treasury in Bitcoin.