Ritesh Agarwal on habits that lead to success

During a recent webinar, I was asked an interesting question- “What are some of your habits of success?” Loved the idea of success as a series of habits to be learnt, that come from making mistakes & developing new ways of thinking & doing. So upon reflection, my answer: 🧵

1/ Make listening into muscle memory. 👂 From customers, partners, teammates to investor groups- I worked on listening more than I speak. It makes all the difference, giving you plenty of insights to process & then improve as a leader & person.

2/ In a tech first world- curiosity & learning is non-negotiable 📕 Every weekend I spend 2-3 hours downloading all kinds of consumer apps, SaaS & other softwares just to see how they all work. I also learn a thing or two from product managers around me.

3/ Always keep meeting top talent; even if you’re not recruiting.🧑‍💼 I learn from the outside in, as much as I do from the inside out. Subject matter experts enrich your professional portfolio.