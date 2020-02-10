Ritesh Agarwal : This is the first time a major restructuring is happening

OYO’s Ritesh Agarwal in an interview: We have always acquired high-quality talent. This is the first time a major restructuring is happening at Oyo.
- The first one is sustainable growth. For the first time we realised that there are specific suburban clusters we should invest more in, and there are clusters we need to invest less in.
- Second, how do we build stronger customer trust? There were teams focusing on servicing and our partners were field based. We are centralising our teams.
- Third, as Oyo has grown in multiple parts of the world, we believe that now we have sufficient technology and infrastructure to centralise roles to build shared services.