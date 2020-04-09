Robots replace students as they graduate via video at Japanese university due to COVID-19

Many universities around the world have canceled their graduation ceremonies due to the coronavirus pandemic, however the Business Breakthrough University in Tokyo managed to go ahead with it in a unique manner – with the help of robots and students connecting via video.
The robots were dressed in graduation caps and gowns and had tablets that displayed the faces of the students connecting from home on video calls. The University President Kenichi Ohmae placed the diplomas on a rack mounted on the robot’s midsection as the school staff clapped and congratulated the students.