- Roku announces it will lay off 10% of its total workforce, amounting to more than 300 employees, as part of cost-cutting measures.
- In addition to layoffs, company to limit new hires, consolidate office space utilisation, review content portfolio, and reduce outside service expenses.
- The TV streaming company reports a net loss of $108 million in Q2 2023, despite a growing revenue largely driven by advertising on its streaming service, The Roku Channel.
