Rolls-Royce keen to partner Indian Navy for developing electric warships
Aero engines, power and propulsion systems major Rolls-Royce on Wednesday said it is keen to partner with Indian Navy for development of electric warships for its ‘Fleet of the Future’.
The company is all set to showcase to Indian Navy customers its capabilities to design, build and deliver customised power and propulsion solutions for India’s naval modernisation requirements as part of the UK’s upcoming Carrier Strike Group tour, Rolls-Royce said in a statement.