• According to tech analyst Jeff Pu, new features include a titanium frame, solid-state volume and power buttons with haptic feedback from two extra Taptic Engines, and 8GB of RAM.

• The iPhone 15 Pro models are expected to be powered by an A17 Bionic chip manufactured with TSMC’s 3nm process.

