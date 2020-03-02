Run Employee Background Check on WhatsApp using this tool

Springworks, a Bengaluru-based HRTech startup has launched a WhatsApp-based tool – SpringVerify on WhatsApp – for users to quickly and seamlessly verify someone’s identity in a couple of minutes.

Large corporations have been running Employee Background Checks forever. But, this is the first time employers, whether in a business or household setting, will have access to a tool of this kind, right within WhatsApp, to verify who they are dealing with.

SpringVerify on WhatsApp integrates with the WhatsApp API and lets users share a picture of one of Pan Card/Driving License/Aadhaar Card/Voter ID Card right inside WhatsApp. The tool then verifies whether the furnished ID card is present in the government records.

To verify someone’s identity on Whatsapp, you can just give a missed call at 080-47193400 to get started. You can also start a Whatsapp chat to verify identity through this link: https://wa.me/918431237470?text=SPRINGSTART