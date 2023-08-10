Rush Gaming Universe cuts 22% of staff due to high GST on online real-money gaming

Image Credit: Entrackr
  • Affected by the government’s 28% GST imposition, Hike’s Rush Gaming Universe laid off 55 employees.
  • The startup had previously transitioned from a messaging app to a skill-based gaming platform, witnessing significant revenue growth and becoming operationally profitable.
  • Several gaming startups and industry bodies are voicing their concerns over the new GST rule, predicting further impacts on the sector.
