Rush Gaming Universe cuts 22% of staff due to high GST on online real-money gaming

- Affected by the government’s 28% GST imposition, Hike’s Rush Gaming Universe laid off 55 employees.
- The startup had previously transitioned from a messaging app to a skill-based gaming platform, witnessing significant revenue growth and becoming operationally profitable.
- Several gaming startups and industry bodies are voicing their concerns over the new GST rule, predicting further impacts on the sector.
