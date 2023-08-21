Russ Roberts on Israel and Life as an Immigrant | Podcast Summary

Russ Roberts on Israel and Life as an Immigrant | Conversations with Tyler
In a unique crossover episode with EconTalk, Tyler Cowen converses with Russ Roberts, the president of Shalem College in Israel.
The discussion revolves around Roberts’ experiences as an immigrant, the intricacies of establishing a new university, and the nuances of Israeli society, culture, and military service.
The Quality of Israeli TV Shows
Israeli TV shows are of high quality, with a long-form storytelling format that is compelling.
Despite the U.S.’s larger population, there are more Israeli shows that are worth watching.
Living in Jerusalem
Residing in Jerusalem can be a unique experience, with everyday urban streets feeling special without needing the historical significance of places like the Temple Mount.
The city’s cultural and religious diversity adds to its charm.
Relating to The Odyssey
The themes of travel, adventure, and the pull of home in The Odyssey can resonate with the experiences of immigrants in Israel.
Having two homes can lead to a dual sense of belonging and identity.