Russian Government tightens its grip on Crypto Market in order to track and prevent tax evasion
The crypto market is under high scrutiny in Russia as the government there is trying to prevent people from evading taxes using these untraceable cryptocurrencies.
While the Russian government has spoken about creating the country’s own regulated digital currency, holding undeclared cryptocurrency between $1,300 and $13,000 is a finable and jail-time offense in the nation.
Along with Russia, other nations are also looking at ways to stitch taxation with cryptocurrencies. In India, for instance, the federal finance ministry has formed a new committee to find out if income made by cryptocurrency trading could be taxed.