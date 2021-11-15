Home News Russia working on a new bill to regulate crypto mining
- Lawmakers from the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia are gearing up to introduce a draft law designed to regulate crypto mining.
- The popularity of cryptocurrencies, rising with their market value, has drawn the attention of the nationalist faction in the State Duma, the lower house of the Russian parliament.
- The nationalists say the legislation will benefit both Russian citizens and the state, as well as those who want to get involved in the business legally.
[Via
]
Sign Up for NextBigWhat Newsletter
Daily.