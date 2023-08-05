Ryan Holiday ON: The Importance of Being Disciplined With Our Ambition & How to Get Comfortable with Change | Podcast Summary

Ryan Holiday ON: How To AVOID BEING MISERABLE For The Rest of Your Life | Jay Shetty
In a thought-provoking discussion with Ryan Holiday, Jay Shetty delves into how to avoid being miserable by living a life of discipline.
They discuss the importance of self-awareness, the role of discipline across different areas of life, and how to align actions with true values.
Following One’s True Desires
The ability to pursue what one truly wants, even if it diverges from prior paths or expectations, is a key aspect of personal growth.
Embracing diverse experiences can lead to a more fulfilling journey.
The ability to step back and go what am I going to think about this after I get it, what am I going to think about this later… your mind is very good at tricking you. – Ryan Holiday
The Role of Discipline in Shaping Destiny
Discipline and self-control significantly influence one’s destiny and success.
Reflecting on the meaning of discipline personally, rather than just focusing on how to build it, can lead to a deeper understanding and more effective application.