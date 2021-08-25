S.Korea set to curb Google, Apple commission dominance

South Korea is likely to bar Google and Apple from requiring software developers to use their payment systems, effectively stopping them from charging commissions on in-app purchases, the first such curbs on the tech giants by a major economy.
Lawmakers in South Korea have pushed the issue of the commission structure since mid last year.
Earlier this month in the United States, a bipartisan trio of senators introduced a bill that would rein in app stores of companies that they said exert too much market control, including Apple and Google.