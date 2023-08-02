S2 E1. Peyush Bansal of Lenskart talks about clarity of purpose, customer obsession and leading with culture. | Podcast Summary

S2 E1. Peyush Bansal of @lenskart talks about clarity of purpose, customer obsession, and culture.
Peyush Bansal, the founder and CEO of Lenskart, shares valuable insights on the significance of purpose clarity, customer obsession, and a strong culture in building a lasting business.
He discusses his experiences in recruitment, problem-solving, and balancing short and long-term objectives.
Building for the Long Term
Lenskart’s aim is to build an institution that stands the test of time.
Drawing inspiration from successful companies like Maruti and Asian Paints, the company underscores the importance of laying a strong foundation for enduring success.
Purpose-Driven Entrepreneurship
Peyush Bansal’s entrepreneurial journey was not motivated by monetary gain, but by a clear vision and purpose.
His story emphasizes the role of passion and purpose in entrepreneurial success.
The Success of a Customer-Centric Approach
Lenskart’s success can be attributed to its commitment to understanding and meeting customer needs.
By listening to their customers and responding effectively, they have managed to disrupt the eyewear industry.