– Globally, 12000 SaaS companies
– Global revenue is at $100bn
– Top 5 companies own 51% of that
(MSFT, Oracle, Adobe, SalesForce & SAP)
– Growing at 23% CAGR
– Americas at 60%, EMEA 30%
Vertical Market breakup:
BFSI 15-20%,
Retail 10-15%,
Health 10-15%,
Education 10%,
Others 30-40%
Horizontal market breakup:
CRM 25%,
ERP 23%,
Content/communication/collaboration 22%,
BI 9%
HCM 8%
SCM 4%
– $400 bn addressable global market by 2025
– New geographies ME, SE Asia, Africa to add $20-25 bn
– Deep tech adoption to aid newer industries adding $15 bn
– SMBs can generate opportunity of $5-10bn
– Data analytics and security etc can add $10-15bn
* Credit score analysis
* Fraud detection
* Loan process automation
* Customer on-boarding
SaaS is 28% spend of the $52bn software spends of the industry
* POS
* Inventory management
* Ecommerce
* Order tracking
SaaS is 28% spend of the $35bn software spends of the industry
* Electronic record maintenance
* Appointment
* Patient monitoring
* Patient engagement
SaaS is 25% spend of the $40bn software spends of the industry
* Accessing learning material
* Student information management
* Tracking expenses
* Classroom management
SaaS is 26% spend of the $21bn software spends of the industry
– 500 companies emerged this decade
– CAC is 1/8th of horizontal SaaS
* @veevasystems – grown 30%+ in last 3 years
* @PlanGrid – grown 50% yoy in last 5 years
* @Instructure – grown 20% yoy in last 5 years
* @plex – grown 20% yoy in last 3 years
* 100+ unicorns (up from 40 in 2015)
* 2-3 years to $1m ARR
* 3-4 years to $5m ARR
* 10 years to $100m ARR
– Global focused revenue with 75 from global sales
– CAGR at 30%
– Leading vendors at $1bn+ revenue
– 100k+ SaaS developers
– 15k+ professionals in Chennai
– To reach $13-15bn market by 2025
– 4 companies at $100-500m ARR
(Zoho, Freshworks, icertics, druva)
– 4 companies at $50-100m ARR
(highradius, tally, rategain, browserstack)
– 30 companies at $10-50m ARR
– 122 companies at $1-10m ARR
– 700+ companies at $<1m ARR
* @getpostman
* Setu
* @riskcovry
* Kaleyra
Strong push from the @India_Stack
* BFSI 4-5% of $8bn
* Retail 8-10% of $1.6bn
* Healthcare 8-10% of $1.2bn
* Education 6-8% of $0.6bn