Sachin Bansal On Building Big Businesses: Have a very high level of dissatisfaction

Looking to build a big business? Sachin Bansal spoke at UnPluggd 2019 on a variety of topics, and one of them was building big businesses. Find out what it takes from the man himself in this #shortie episode.

What you’ll learn:

  • The importance of thinking big as an entrepreneur.
  • Why one should not be looking at problems narrowly.
  • The benefits of not celebrating too early i.e having a ‘high level of dissatisfaction’.
  • Why you should choose a big space and a good team.

