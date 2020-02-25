Sachin Bansal On Building Big Businesses: Have a very high level of dissatisfaction
Looking to build a big business? Sachin Bansal spoke at UnPluggd 2019 on a variety of topics, and one of them was building big businesses. Find out what it takes from the man himself in this #shortie episode.
What you’ll learn:
- The importance of thinking big as an entrepreneur.
- Why one should not be looking at problems narrowly.
- The benefits of not celebrating too early i.e having a ‘high level of dissatisfaction’.
- Why you should choose a big space and a good team.
