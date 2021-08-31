We are now comparing ourselves with banks and NBFCs. Fintech sounds a little less serious: Sachin Bansal
We are thinking long term, even Flipkart I never wanted to sell, I never imagined I would not be in Flipkart.
We are now comparing ourselves with banks and NBFCs. That’s why I don’t call ourselves a fintech company. That is why we describe ourselves as a financial services company that happens to be good in technology. I don’t like the word fintech, lot of fintech don’t have their own books.
Fintech sounds a little less serious.
I think at Navi we are very new, still early but very excited if we are given the opportunity to build a bank by RBI. We will do a tremendous job, of building something completely new that the world has never seen. – Sachin Bansal.