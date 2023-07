viAct’s Smart Site Safety System (SSSS or 4S) is a simple & easy-to-use safety monitoring system using AI. viAct’s SSSS leverages the power of video analytics for workplace safety to improve safety performance in various jobsites.

This safety monitoring system using AI collects real-time data from jobsites, transfers & stores it in viAct’s centralized management platform-viHUB.

📍: Hong Kong