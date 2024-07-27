Money can buy happiness (temporarily): Results of Sam Altman's Basic Income study

The results of Sam Altman's groundbreaking basic-income study have been released, revealing significant insights into the impact of guaranteed income on low-income individuals.

This study, one of the largest of its kind in the U.S., provided participants with $1,000 a month for three years, without any conditions. Here are the key points from the findings:

Overview of the Study

Participants : 3,000 low-income individuals from Texas and Illinois, all earning below $28,000 annually.

: 3,000 low-income individuals from Texas and Illinois, all earning below $28,000 annually. Structure : One-third received $1,000 monthly, while a control group of 2,000 received $50 a month. No participants lost existing benefits.

: One-third received $1,000 monthly, while a control group of 2,000 received $50 a month. No participants lost existing benefits. Funding: Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, raised $60 million for the study, including $14 million of his own funds.

Key Findings

Financial Stability: Recipients primarily used the extra money for essential needs like rent, food, and transportation, improving their financial stability.

Recipients primarily used the extra money for essential needs like rent, food, and transportation, improving their financial stability. Workforce Engagement: Contrary to concerns, participants didn't drop out of the workforce entirely. Instead, they worked fewer hours, potentially seeking more fulfilling or higher-paying jobs.

Contrary to concerns, participants didn't drop out of the workforce entirely. Instead, they worked fewer hours, potentially seeking more fulfilling or higher-paying jobs. Improved Well-being: The initial positive impact on mental health and stress levels diminished over time, highlighting the complexity of addressing long-term challenges.

The initial positive impact on mental health and stress levels diminished over time, highlighting the complexity of addressing long-term challenges. Increased Agency: Participants felt empowered to make life-changing decisions, from moving to better neighborhoods to exploring entrepreneurial ventures.