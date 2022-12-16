Sam Bankman-Fried in Positive Mood at Rat-Infested Prison

According to the Financial Times, the FTX founder has spent two days in the infirmary at Fox Hill prison in the Bahamas and is due to stay until his hearing in February.
Reddit on Thursday announced new limited-edition blockchain-backed avatars for its users. These avatars were created in partnership with multiple artists and give purchasers full rights to use the artwork.
Reddit’s Collectible Avatars are stored on Polygon, an Ethereum-compatible blockchain platform. Reddit says it chose Polygon due to its “low cost transactions and sustainability commitments.”
The chances of seeing unprecedented temperatures of 40 degree Celsius (40°C) or more in the UK could be up to 10 times more likely in the current climate than under a “natural climate unaffected by human influence.”
The UK’s Met Office has, for the first time, issued a “Red Warning” for exceptional heat, and forecast temperatures reaching 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit) on Monday and Tuesday.