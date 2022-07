Samsung is improving its GDDR6 portfolio with a new module capable of data transfer rates of 24Gbps per pin. This is mostly aimed at high-end graphics cards and AI accelerators.

One of the obvious benefits of this new GDDR6 module is that it can deliver 30 percent faster speeds when compared to Samsung’s previous 18Gbps module. In other words, a fully decked out premium graphics card will be able to achieve a memory bandwidth of up to 1.1 Tbps