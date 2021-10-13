Samsung, Apple ready new products amid global chip shortages

Even as electronics brands struggle to meet demand due to a global shortage of chips, giants Apple and Samsung are preparing to bring new products into the market.

For Apple, the October 18 event should be about bringing new Mac products into the market, which includes the company’s Macbook laptops and Mac Mini PCs. Samsung, on the other hand, is expected to update its line of foldable devices and the flagship Galaxy S line.

The new Macbooks coming on October 18 are expected to sport the company’s new M1X chip, and some reports suggest that a completely redesigned Mac Mini may also be launched, as are new Airpods.