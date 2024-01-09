Samsung introduces new smart home features with AI characters and household maps

- Samsung announced new features for its SmartThings home automation platform at CES 2024, including a new dashboard screen and a ‘quick panel’ for controlling connected devices.
- The company also launched a ‘map view’ for SmartThings, showing an interactive map of the home with the location of smart devices, which can be created manually or automatically.
- The new SmartThings maps feature ‘AI characters’ that represent family members and pets, responding to real-time conditions, and can be displayed on supported Samsung devices.