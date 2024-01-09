Subscribe

Samsung introduces new smart home features with AI characters and household maps

  • Samsung announced new features for its SmartThings home automation platform at CES 2024, including a new dashboard screen and a ‘quick panel’ for controlling connected devices.
  • The company also launched a ‘map view’ for SmartThings, showing an interactive map of the home with the location of smart devices, which can be created manually or automatically.
  • The new SmartThings maps feature ‘AI characters’ that represent family members and pets, responding to real-time conditions, and can be displayed on supported Samsung devices.

RelatedIdeas

5/5
Via
Join 2 million subscribers





subscribe to the nextbigwhat newsletter​

A curated newsletter that summarizes the important news at the intersection of Global tech, India Tech and AI.

Delivered 8 AM. Daily.

More news »