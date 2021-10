Electronics giant Samsung, today, said the company will be ready to start supplying 3nm chips to its customers in 2022.

The company said that it is scheduled to start producing the first 3nm chips in the first half of next year, followed by second generation 3nm chips in 2023.

According to Samsung, the first 3nm chips will allow up to 35 percent decrease in silicon area, 30 percent increase in performance, and 50 percent lower power consumption as compared to the current 5nm process.