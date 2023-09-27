San Francisco tech firm Talkdesk conducts third round of layoffs in under 14 months

- Talkdesk, a $10 billion software company focused on improving customer service for large corporations, has carried out a third round of layoffs in a span of less than 14 months.
- The exact number of employees affected by this latest cut remains undisclosed, following two previous layoffs in February of this current year and August 2022.
- According to CEO Tiago Paiva, these strategic cuts are not expected to disrupt the company’s advancements and innovations in AI — aiming for a leaner and more agile organization.