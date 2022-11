Sandhya Devanathan, who joined the firm in 2016 and helped build the company’s Singapore and Vietnam businesses, has been elevated to head and VP of Meta India.

In 2020, Devanathan moved to lead the company’s gaming efforts in the Asia-Pacific region. In her new role, which begins January 1, Devanathan will report to Dan Neary, Vice President at Meta Asia-Pacific.

