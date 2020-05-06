Beyond Network Effects: How to create scalable platforms, networks and marketplaces: #UnPluggd Workshop by Sangeet Paul

The upcoming edition of UnPluggd virtual conference brings you amazing insights and actionable workshops.

We have super actionable keynotes and workshops planned for the conference and we are extremely happy to announce a workshop by Sangeet Paul Choudary.

Sangeet Paul Choudary is the founder of Platformation Labs and the best-selling author of Platform Revolution and Platform Scale. He has advised the C-level leadership of prominent startups like Spotify, Booking.com, and Shutterstock as well as more than 30 of the Fortune 500 firms. angeet’s work on platforms has been selected by Harvard Business Review as one of the top 10 ideas in strategy, alongside Michael Porter, Clayton Christensen and others, and is one of the rare articles to have been featured thrice in the HBR Top 10 Must Reads compilations.

He is taking a 1-hour workshop at UnPluggd:

Workshop Title: Thinking beyond network effects: How to create scalable platforms, networks, and marketplaces.

