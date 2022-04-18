First good governance begins in the founders’ heads. No amount of oversight by investors, boards, audit committees or auditors can ensure a company is well governed if the founders are not committed to this objective. Sanjeev Bhikchandani

Two great pieces of advice I received when we raised our first round back in the year 2000: 1. “Always remember your independent directors and auditors are there to save you from yourselves” – Kaushik Dutta then Partner at PWC at the time they were accepting our audit. (2/12)

2. “Always create situations of convergence of interest rather than conflict of interest” – Satish Mandhana then with CDC. Both these gems have stayed with me. (4/12)

When I was on the Board of @makemytrip, I was awarded ESOP. In line with Satish Mandhana’s sane advice, @hitobs, Ambarish, and I decided that the economic benefit of this ESOP should go to Info Edge rather than to me as that would align all of our shareholders’ interests. (5/12)

After all we decided if I am spending time away from Info Edge, it should benefit all of Info Edge shareholders rather than me alone. (6/12)

We thought we had done a small thing. We didn’t think much about it. However, when @makemytrip listed, we sold the stock, and the profit came to Info Edge, we got calls from several of our institutional shareholders commending us for this act. (7/12)

One of them even said “In my view Info Edge gets a 25% premium in the stock price for good corporate governance. Always remember good governance leads to higher valuations.” (8/12)

It is very very hard to get good independent directors for your company board – given the fiduciary responsibility and the potential liabilities. There is very little upside for good people to accept Board positions. (9/12)

They will only do it if they are completely convinced that you are impeccably governed. And you cannot build a great company if among other things you don’t have a great Board. (10/12)